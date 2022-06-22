Watch: Terrell Owens Speaks At Marion Barber's Funeral

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide receiver Terrell Owens #81 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Texas Stadium on September 15, 2008 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The funeral for Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber was held at Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium today and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens - one of Barber's former teammates was there to give a speech.

Speaking at Barber's funeral today, Owens recalled a story of the Pro Bowl running back playing the piano and how talented he was at it. He joked that if he had Barber's talent he would be singing with his shirt off all the time.

T.O. then joked that he would sing with his shirt off all the time anyway. The crowd got a big laugh out of that one with some people visibly slapping their sides.

But at the end Owens had a more sobering message, saying that Barber's sudden passing shook him to his core.

Terrell Owens and Marion Barber were teammates together for three seasons during T.O.'s run with the Dallas Cowboys.

They were Pro Bowl teammates in 2007, combining for 27 touchdowns and 2,600 yards from scrimmage as the Cowboys won the NFC East title that year.

When Barber lost his life earlier this month, Owens took to Instagram to extend how heartbroken he was.

"Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB. Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts. 😞 81X24. Rest In Peace," Owens wrote.

No doubt there will be more tributes to Barber in the days and months to come.