Watch: Terrible College Football Trick Play Attempt Goes Viral
Wednesday night MACtion has yet again delivered with some midweek excitement.
During this evening's matchup between Kent State and Bowling Green, the Golden Flashes attempted a wild trick play on 3rd-and-8 from the 13-yard-line.
Quarterback Collin Schlee faked like he was walking off the field as he barked over at the sideline. While this happened, running back Marquez Cooper took a direct snap in hopes of catching the defense off guard.
The play failed miserably — resulting in a two-yard gain.
This failed trick play in the first quarter didn't stop Kent State's creativity on the offensive end. The team's first touchdown of the game came after Schlee faked a QB draw and hit Bryan Bradford with a 14-yard lob.
Fortunately for the Golden Flashes, this first embarrassing attempt didn't cost them too much. The team currently leads Bowling Green 20-0 at halftime.
Kent State is 3-6 on the year. Bowling Green is 5-4.
If tonight's lead holds, both teams will get closer to the .500 mark.