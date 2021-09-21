Watch: Things Get Heated Between Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant

Tensions between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are already sky-high ahead of their bout in November.

Alvarez and Plant are scheduled to fight on November 6. The two met face-to-face in a promotion for the fight on Tuesday.

While standing inches apart from each other, the two exchanged words. Canelo then proceeded to shove Plant. Plant responded by swinging back at Canelo only for Canelo to dodge the punch entirely. Canelo then took a shot at Plant which appeared to land.

Take a look.

Canelo and Caleb Plant already getting heated. That Canelo dodge though 👀 (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/GogtBu4fCG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2021

Canelo Alvarez started the trash talking beforehand. He got up on the mic and tried to intimidate Caleb Plant.

“I just wanna say something. You’re not on my level,” Canelo told Plant on Tuesday. “And you will see November 6. You don’t want to find out. I promise you. Thank you everyone. I’ll see you November 6.”

The odds are stacked against Plant.

Canelo is the consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“We are proud to welcome Canelo Álvarez back to Showtime, now as the consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and the sport’s biggest draw,” Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza said, via SB Nation. “We also welcome undefeated world champion Caleb Plant to the network as both men chase a historic, undisputed world title in the most anticipated fight of the year.”

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will face off on Saturday, Nov. 6.