Watch: Things Got Heated On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ This Morning

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation has been a major point of contention around the league to start the 2021 season.

On Thursday morning’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, analysts Damien Woody and Louis Riddick vehemently argued head coach Matt Nagy’s decision to keep No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields on the bench behind veteran QB Andy Dalton for the first two games of the season.

Woody claimed that the decision was “all B.S.” while Riddick, a close friend of Nagy, argued for the importance of protecting young quarterbacks early in their careers.

The conversation got pretty heated.

Sit back and sip your coffee like the rest of the Get Up hosts as these two go at it in a 1v1 debate:

.@LRiddickESPN and @damienwoody got HEATED over the Chicago Bears QB situation 😳🔥 "The is all B.S. man! … None of this makes any sense to me! None of it!" pic.twitter.com/Msw7w1CdGB — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 23, 2021

The Fields vs. Dalton debate has been raging on for quite some time now — but the former will get a win this coming weekend.

During the Bears’ Week 2 win over the Bengals, Dalton suffered a knee injury that will have him out for likely the next 1-2 weeks. Earlier this week, Nagy named Fields the starter over veteran third-stringer Nick Foles.

Though he looked a little shaky during his late-game appearance in Week 2, Fields has shown plenty of potential in his young NFL career so far. With a full plate of offensive snaps in front of him as the Bears’ QB1, who knows what the first-round talent will be able to accomplish.

Fields will log his first career start against a strong Cleveland Browns defense on Sunday afternoon.