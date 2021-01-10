Watch: Titans vs. Ravens Gets Heated In Pregame Warmups

Of the six Wild Card playoff games taking place this weekend, the contest between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens will probably be the most-heated.

The Titans upset the Ravens in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season. Tennessee and Baltimore met in the regular season this season, with things getting heated between John Harbaugh and some Titans players.

Tennessee and Baltimore are set to play in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. Things are already getting heated between the Titans and the Ravens, too.

Video from FOX 17 in Nashville shows Ravens star Calais Campbell mouthing off to some Titans players warming up as he heads into the tunnel.

This game is gonna get lit! #Ravens Calais Campbell mouthing off to the #Titans heading into the tunnel. @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/AaI2ginulU — Tatum Everett – FOX17 (@tatumeverett) January 10, 2021

This should be a fun one.

Tennessee enters the game as the higher seed with home field advantage, but Baltimore has been playing extremely well as of late.

Plus, the Ravens will be out to avenge their disappointing playoff loss from a season ago.

Baltimore and Tennessee are scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.