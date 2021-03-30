Watch: Tommy Togiai Has A Ridiculous Bench Press Performance

With NFL pro days now in full swing, we’re starting to see some eye-popping numbers from this year’s class of prospective athletes.

On Tuesday, the Ohio State football program showed off their batch of NFL talent. While most of the attention was focused toward projected first-round quarterback Justin Fields, another Buckeye stole the show in one category.

In an incredible showing of strength, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai posted a Herculean figure on the 225 lbs bench press — hoisting the bar a staggering 40 times.

Here’s a clip of the mind-blowing feat:

"4⃣0⃣!" DL Tommy Togiai (@Big_Tom72) puts up FORTY reps on the bench press at @OhioStateFB Pro Day. 😱 pic.twitter.com/P0iuGYTbVL — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 30, 2021

Heading into today’s pro day, Togiai set a goal to break 50 reps. The current bench press record is held by Eastern Kentucky’s Justin Ernest for his 51-rep showing during the 1999 NFL Draft Combine. While the 6-foot-2, 300 lbs interior lineman didn’t quite reach his record-breaking goal, his 40 reps certainly displays an elite, NFL-level strength.

Togiai contributed to his growing draft stock through his play in 2020 as well.

Even through a shortened Big Ten season, the junior tackle posted career highs in every statistical category — logging 23 tackles (4.5 for loss), three sacks and one forced fumble.

With this solid play and impressive pro day, Togiai finds himself as a likely second/third round selection.