The Green Bay Packers lead the San Francisco 49ers, 17-7, heading into halftime on Sunday evening.
The 49ers scored their first – and only – touchdown of the first half as time expired in the second quarter. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance was brought into the game and scored on a rush attempt to the left corner of the end zone.
Lance had his road paved for him by 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams, who handed out one of the most-violent blocks of the season.
Check this out:
TREY LANCE SIGHTING 👀
(Look at Trent Williams destroy a defender 🤣)
“I love how he gave the ball to Williams because without Williams block he doesn’t have that touchdown,” one fan tweeted.
“TRENT WILLIAMS BLEW A MAN UP ON TV,” Warren Sharp added.
“TRENT WILLIAMS JUST SENT A MAN INTO ORBIT,” another fan added.
The Packers lead the 49ers, 17-7, at halftime. Perhaps the 49ers should run more behind Williams in the second half…
Tonight’s game is airing on NBC.