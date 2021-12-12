Watch: Trevon Diggs’ Reaction To Touchdown Catch Going Viral

Everyone in the NFL is an all-world talent. So inevitably, players are going to give up plays to one another. On Sunday, Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs found himself in that situation, and all he could do was dap up Washington’s receiver and move on.

Even Trevon Diggs had to give Sims props on that catch. pic.twitter.com/J7iUhQpkyD — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 12, 2021

“Even Trevon Diggs had to give [Cam] Sims props on that catch,” tweeted a fan of the Washington Football Team.

Sims was able to come up with an incredible catch over the top of Diggs for a touchdown about midway through the third. Sims TD was the first score of the day for Washington. They find themselves down 24-7 with about a quarter and half to go.

CAM SIMS JUST MOSSED TREVON DIGGS 😳pic.twitter.com/YPgVet13TE — PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2021

Sims isn’t typically a top target for WFT, but the big-bodied receiver was able to outmuscle Diggs on that one to get the TD.

Diggs has been very productive for the Cowboys in his sophomore season. In 12 games, the Alabama product has nine interceptions, including two pick six’s.

Dallas‘ star corner will try to rein in Sims and the rest of the Washington receivers for the remainder of Sunday’s game. Although, Taylor Heinicke is known to pull some magic out late.