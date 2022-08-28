Watch: Tyrod Taylor Took A Scary Hit Sunday Afternoon

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 11: New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass during an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on August 11, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor took a vicious hit on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants.

He was rolling out to his right and threw a pass before he got decked by a defender. He stayed down for a couple of minutes before going to the medical tent.

Taylor then had to be carted off to the locker room.

Taylor finishes the game with 29 yards and an interception off two completions. Davis Webb came in for him following the injury.

The Giants are currently beating the Jets, 10-3 after Joe Flacco threw a pick-six. Both teams are looking to finish the preseason at a perfect 3-0.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on NFL Network.