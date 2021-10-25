Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.

While things were pretty smooth on the field, they got ugly in the stands.

An ugly fight broke out between several fans in the upper level of Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

It’s unclear how the fight started, but it didn’t look good.

Of course, many fans were joking about what started it.

“Someone have on the wrong color loafers?” one fan joked.

“Stand strong pledges!!!” another fan added.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, improved to 6-1 on the season with Saturday’s victory. LSU dropped to 4-4 on the year with the loss.