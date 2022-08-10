Watch: Victor Robles Makes Arguably The Catch Of The Year

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Victor Robles #16 of the Washington Nationals takes a swing during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park on July 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Victor Robles gave Nationals fans something to cheer about on Wednesday afternoon.

During the Nationals' game against the Chicago Cubs, center fielder Victor Robles made a spectacular diving catch to rob P.J. Higgins of at least a single.

It got a big fist bump from pitcher Josiah Gray and it even drew some cheers from the crowd at Wrigley Field.

The catch also preserved the 1-0 lead before Joey Meneses made it 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning. Chicago then responded in the top of the 7th when Nico Hoerner hit a solo home run to cut the lead in half.

The Nationals are looking to win their first series since late July when they took two out of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on MASN (D.C. area) and NBC Sports Chicago (Chicago area).