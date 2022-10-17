Watch: Video Of Eagles Fan Running Out With Team Goes Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One Eagles fan didn't even get to see the first snap of the game on Sunday night.

The Eagles were running out of the tunnel prior to their game against the Dallas Cowboys and this fan decided to join them.

He can be seen running out and waving a towel next to some of the players before getting stopped by security and escorted out.

This fan was also stumbling a bit when he was getting escorted out so there's a chance that he could've been decently drunk prior to doing this.

He missed a great game since his Eagles got to 6-0 with a 26-17 victory over the Cowboys. They're still the only undefeated team in the NFL heading into next week.

It's always special when a moment like this happens in Philadelphia considering how hilarious their fans are.