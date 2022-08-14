Watch: Video Of NFL's "Players Choir" Is Going Viral

ST PAUL, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Members of the NFL Players Choir perform onstage during BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Bethel University on February 1, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The NFL Players Choir was first assembled in 2008 and consisted of around 40 players looking to sing in front of crowds. But the group may have reached one of their biggest accomplishments this summer.

The NFL Players Choir performed during the live qualifying round of America's Got Talent. Singing an ensemble version of Justin Timberlake's "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" the group got the entire crowd energized and singing along with them.

Timberlake himself praised the performance. He took to Twitter last week and showed a pair of high five emojis, symbolizing his support for the song.

The performance itself has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people so far and has been getting praise all across the internet.

Many NFL fans only learned about the NFL Players Choir for the first time this year when they performed at the Pro Bowl. But they've been plying their trade for a long time, appearing at singing events and competitions all across North America.

Sadly, the NFL Players Choir won't be winning it all this year. They were eliminated in the top five while Drake Milligan and Avery Dixon advanced to the next round.

Even so, 2022 has seen the NFL Players Choir explode in mainstream popularity and appeal.

It's very possible that they may be given one of the biggest performance jobs in the NFL in the near future: The Super Bowl pre-game ceremonies.