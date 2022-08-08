Watch: Video Of Suni Lee's First Pitch Attempt Goes Viral

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

First pitches are typically only noteworthy when they go horribly wrong.

Simply getting the ball over, or at least near home plate is often a nerve-wracking task for anyone handling the ceremonial honor. However, Suni Lee took the challenge one step further when invited to Target Field to kick off Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Olympic gymnast, who won three medals while representing the U.S. in the Tokyo Games, conducted a flip off the mound before throwing her first pitch.

The Saint Paul native appreciated the opportunity to bring her talents to Minnesota's baseball field.

After winning the Olympics' all-around gold medal last year, Lee has continued to excel at Auburn. She led the Tigers to the national championship, where she finished second behind Florida's Trinity Thomas in the all-around and won gold on the balance beam.

The flip was also a smart idea on her part, as the video doesn't even show where the pitch landed. After all, you can't mock someone for not perfecting an athletic feat right after they seamlessly performed a standing flip.