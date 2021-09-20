Watch: Vikings Announcer’s Field Goal Call Is Heartbreaking

The Minnesota Vikings lost a heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 34-33, when the Vikings’ game-winning field goal attempt missed wide to the right.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard kick as time expired, sealing the win for the Cardinals. Minnesota has experienced several heartbreaking missed field goals over the years. Sunday’s can unfortunately be added to the list.

In the moment, though, the Vikings’ radio announcer thought the kick was good. It’s pretty heartbreaking to listen to now.

Man, that’s tough.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer thought the field goal was an easy make, too.

“I felt good about that kick. I know he missed the extra point earlier, but it’s kind of like that. He’s been kicking good, we’re indoors, it’s a perfect surface. I’m thinking, ‘This should be an easy one here,’” Zimmer told reporters following the loss.

Unfortunately, it did not go the Vikings’ way on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota dropped to 0-2 on the season, while Arizona improved to 2-0 on the year.