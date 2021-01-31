Wayne Ellington Upset With Warriors’ Comments On Rodney McGruder

Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder took quite a bit of heat from a few Warriors stars following a postgame incident on Saturday night.

Directly after Golden State’s 118-91 win over the Pistons, McGruder made his way over to the opposing bench to confront Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson. Apparently, the two-way GSW player said something to his Detroit teammate Wayne Ellington earlier in the game. The scuffle was separated before anything got physical.

Klay Thompson, who’s been ruled out for the entire season with an Achilles injury, was actually assisting with play-by-play for the local broadcast team as the incident unfolded.

The Warriors star SG had some pretty harsh words for McGruder.

“This dude might be out the league soon, he’s probably mad about that, who knows,” Thompson said. “He’s over here trying to start something like he’s a good player or something. It’s like bro, get out of here.”

After the game, Golden State power forward Draymond Green doubled down on the criticism with a brutal two-minute tirade of his own, calling McGruder a fake “tough guy.”

Two minutes straight of Draymond Green going after Rodney McGruder. 💀💀pic.twitter.com/eRLJtASzhf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 31, 2021

On Sunday, it was Ellington’s turn to come to his teammate’s defense.

Following the Pistons’ practice today, the 14-year veteran called out Thompson and Green for their “unprofessional” comments towards McGruder.

“I seen that junk,” Ellington said. “It’s crazy. First of all, I think it’s very unprofessional and not class for someone to attack Rodney’s professional career the way it was attacked.

“He’s one of the most humble and down-to-earth guys in this league. … Rodney has never tried to portray a tough guy in this league.”

"He's one of the most humble and down-to-earth guys in this league. … Rodney has never tried to portray a tough guy in this league." https://t.co/F0MBzLIEAO — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 31, 2021

The next matchup between this unsuspecting rivalry has yet to be scheduled, but it will certainly turn some heads when it is.