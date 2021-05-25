Wayne Gretzky Announces Decision On His Professional Future

On Monday night, the Edmonton Oilers saw their Stanley Cup hopes dashed. The team was swept by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the playoffs.

Arguably the best player in the game right now, Connor McDavid, couldn’t lift his team to victory in any game. He struggled to record a point during the series. He was shut out inn the first two games of the series before finding some momentum.

Now he and his teammates will watch the rest of the playoffs from home following a 4-3 loss in triple overtime of Game 4. Winnipeg wins the series 4-0 and will face the winner of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Montreal Canadiens series.

That’s not the only bad news for the Oilers though. On Tuesday afternoon, Wayne Gretzky announced he’s stepping down as the team’s vice chairman.

“With great appreciation, I wanted to let everyone know that I have decided to step away as Vice Chairman of the Edmonton Oilers effective today,” Gretzky said in a statement on Twitter.

“The Oilers, their fans, and the city of Edmonton have mean the world to me and my family for over four decades – that will never end,” the statement continued. “Given the pandemic and other life changes, I realize that I will not be able to dedicate thee time no effort needed to support this world-class organization.”

Gretzky led the Oilers to four Stanley Cups wins as a player. He couldn’t help the team reach the same level of success in the front office.

Many expect Gretzky to find a spot in the broadcast booth.