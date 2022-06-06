Wayne Gretzky Jersey Breaks Record: NHL World Reacts

7 Mar 1997: Center Wayne Gretzky of the New York Rangers stands on the ice during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Rangers won the game 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allsport

One of Wayne Gretzky's old jerseys just sold for a record-breaking amount.

Gretzky's last-worn Oilers jersey, which was worn during the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals, has sold for $1.452 million. That beats the previous record of $1.3 million, which was the price for a jersey worn by Paul Henderson.

Gretzky is still the biggest name in the sport's history.

"Even at 61 years old, Wayne Gretzky is still breaking hockey records," said the Sportsnet Staff.

"Gretzky’s last game-worn Edmonton Oilers jersey — during the 1988 Stanley Cup Final — sold for US$1.452 million at Grey Flannel Auctions on Sunday night, eclipsing Paul Henderson’s 1972 Summit Series jersey as the most expensive hockey jersey of all time."

That's quite the price for a hockey jersey. The buyer is one lucky individual.

Here's a look at the jersey in all its glory.

"Wayne Gretzky’s last game-used Oilers jersey, matched to the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals, sells tonight on @GF_Auctions for $1.45 million," said Darren Rovell.

Gretzky is still one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in the sport.