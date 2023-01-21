Look: Weather Could Play Major Factor In NFL Playoff Game Today

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Interior view of Arrowhead Stadium and it's snowy field prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's a chance this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Jaguars is impacted by inclement weather.

The current weather forecast shows some thundersnow around Dodge City, Kansas.

According to meteorologist Veronica Dolan of The Weather Channel, a rain/snow mixture could hit Arrowhead Stadium throughout the afternoon.

Fortunately for the Chiefs and Jaguars, the wind won't be vicious. That should allow Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence to continue making plays in the passing game.

The Chiefs are coming off their first-round bye. They had a week to let their starters rest and gear up for a potential Super Bowl run.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, erased a 27-point deficit to defeat the Chargers last Saturday. It was quite the performance from Doug Pederson's squad.

When the Chiefs and Jaguars met earlier this season, Kansas City won 27-17 due to a strong performance from. Mahomes.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.