Weather Delay: 3M Open Delayed Due To Inclement Weather

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 22: A general view of the grandstand on the 18th hole during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 22, 2022 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 3M Open teed off earlier this week from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota with a few big names taking part.

Among the best players in the field this weekend are Tony Finau and Sungjae Im, who find themselves near the top of the leaderboard. However, they'll be taking a brief hiatus this afternoon.

Golfers took to the course with very early tee times on Saturday morning in an attempt to get as many holes played as possible before inclement weather hit. They did their best, but the bad weather still won out in the end.

The PGA Tour announced the 3M Open has been delayed due to inclement weather.

At this point, it's unclear when the tournament will resume. However, it looks as though the bad weather could be here to stay for the rest of the afternoon.

We'll have the latest on this developing situation as it evolves.