Weather Delay: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich Delayed Again

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JULY 23: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images) Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Getty Images

A club friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich has been put on a storm delay for the second time today.

Lightning struck at Lambeau Field — the site of today's exhibition match — right after Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored the first and only goal of the game in the 23rd minute.

It seems this highly-anticipated matchup could be over for good. Local weather reports say Green Bay is under a severe storm warning until 3 a.m. local time tomorrow morning.

"There’s lightning strikes fairly regularly now, and thunder in equal intervals. With the rain falling, it’s very atmospheric, and there are chances for both teams to add to the drama. Erling Haaland’s goal was well received, and Jack Grealish’s touch electric - but so is the lightning storm that is well and truly over Lambeau Field now. Haaland’s goal was literally the last touch, and I’d be surprised if we get any more action here," Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News reports.

At least the American fans got to witness this bit of goal-scoring magic from the Norwegian superstar.

Haaland did not take the field for City in its first preseason matchup against Club America on Thursday morning. Despite his absence, the Premier League powerhouse still claimed victory over the Mexican club 2-1 in Houston.

Manchester City will take on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on July 30.