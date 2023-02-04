Weather Delay: Pebble Beach Pro-Am Suspended Due To Wind

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 14: A general view of the seventh hole before the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

This week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been delayed due to wind conditions.

The PGA Tour announced the suspension of play at all of the event's courses on Saturday afternoon.

"Time of suspensions (PT): 12:12 p.m. - Monterey Peninsula Country Club 12:20 p.m. - Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill."

The last time a PGA Tour event was suspended due to wind conditions was the first round of the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

According to golf insider Rick Gehman, the ninth-hole green at Monterrey Peninsula was unable to hold golf balls due to the heavy winds.

The players were understandably frustrated as they played through these conditions earlier today.

Peter Malnati currently leads the tournament with a 12-under score through 12 holes on his third-round Saturday. Joseph Bramlett and Keith Mitchell are in a tie for second place at 10-under.

It's unclear when/if play will be resumed today.