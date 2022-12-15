Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.

More than nine inches of snow is now expected in Buffalo for Saturday night's game, per Fox Sports' Andy Slater.

The Dolphins had heaters on the sideline for their 55-degree weather matchup against the Chargers this past weekend. Heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures are expected on Saturday.

Miami has dropped each of its last two games and are looking to stop the skid this weekend. But with adverse weather conditions in a hostile away environment, this could be a tough ask for Tua Tagovailoa and his squad.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.