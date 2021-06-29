Weather Update For Vanderbilt-Mississippi State At College World Series

If you’re planning on watching Game 2 of the College World Series championship series between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

First pitch was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET tonight, but the game is officially in a weather delay. There’s been heavy rain falling in Omaha for a while, pushing back the start time.

As of now, there’s no set time for the game to get underway.

⚾️ #CWS GAME UPDATE ⚾️ CWS Finals Game 2 is under a weather delay due to rain and will begin at a time TBD. pic.twitter.com/gvY46UfSzv — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 29, 2021

If and when this game starts, Vanderbilt will be looking to wrap up its second consecutive national championship with a win. The Commodores beat Michigan to win it all in 2019, and no champion was crowned last season due to COVID-19.

Led by a seven-run first inning outburst and the stellar pitching of Jack Leiter, Vandy topped the Bulldogs 8-2 on Monday night. If the Commodores do win it all, it will be their third national title under Tim Corbin.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates as they come out.