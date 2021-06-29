The Spun

Weather Update For Vanderbilt-Mississippi State At College World Series

The College World Series.

If you’re planning on watching Game 2 of the College World Series championship series between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

First pitch was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET tonight, but the game is officially in a weather delay. There’s been heavy rain falling in Omaha for a while, pushing back the start time.

As of now, there’s no set time for the game to get underway.

If and when this game starts, Vanderbilt will be looking to wrap up its second consecutive national championship with a win. The Commodores beat Michigan to win it all in 2019, and no champion was crowned last season due to COVID-19.

Led by a seven-run first inning outburst and the stellar pitching of Jack Leiter, Vandy topped the Bulldogs 8-2 on Monday night. If the Commodores do win it all, it will be their third national title under Tim Corbin.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates as they come out.


