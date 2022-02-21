Week 1 College Baseball Top 25 Poll Released

Believe it or not, college baseball is officially underway.

It may not be spring just yet, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be some great games towards the end of February.

Texas is the number one team in Baseball America’s top 25 which shouldn’t be a surprise. The Longhorns have been a force in this sport over the years and almost won it all last year.

Behind Texas are Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Virginia, and Stanford for the top five.

Vanderbilt comes in at the seventh spot after getting all the way to the College World Series last year. They lost to Mississippi State, who’s currently in the eighth spot.

LSU and Oregon State are just outside the top 10, and they’re both followed by Florida State, Arizona, and Georgia for the top 15.

Here’s the full top 25:

🚨 NEW TOP 25 🚨 Where does your team rank after opening weekend? pic.twitter.com/l50bANl7DU — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 21, 2022

This promises to be a great college baseball season with plenty of storylines to follow.