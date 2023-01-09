Week 10 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released
After rattling off wins in each of their first 13 games, the Purdue Boilermakers all but one first place vote in last week's AP Top 25 Poll. However, after tripping up against an unranked team, there's a new No. 1 in town.
Per the Associated Press, the Houston Cougars have recaptured the top spot in the Week 10 polls following Purdue's one-point upset loss to Rutgers.
Here's a look at the full Top 25 just about two months short of March Madness:
- Houston
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- UConn
- UCLA
- Gonzaga
- Arizona
- Texas
- Kansas State
- Xavier
- Virginia
- Iowa State
- Arkansas
- Miami
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Providence
- Missouri
- Auburn
- Charleston
- San Diego State
- Duke
- Marquette
Even with the small setback, Purdue has won each of its last two games to sit at 15-1 halfway through the season. And with a No. 3-ranking, the Boilermakers are still in play to be a No. 1 seed come tournament time.
As for Houston, they've been red hot since falling to No. 8 Alabama Dec. 10, winning seven straight heading into Wednesday's game vs. South Florida.