Week 10 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - DECEMBER 29: Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) brings the ball up court during a mens college basketball game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Purdue Boilermakers on December 29, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After rattling off wins in each of their first 13 games, the Purdue Boilermakers all but one first place vote in last week's AP Top 25 Poll. However, after tripping up against an unranked team, there's a new No. 1 in town.

Per the Associated Press, the Houston Cougars have recaptured the top spot in the Week 10 polls following Purdue's one-point upset loss to Rutgers.

Here's a look at the full Top 25 just about two months short of March Madness:

Houston Kansas Purdue Alabama Tennessee UConn UCLA Gonzaga Arizona Texas Kansas State Xavier Virginia Iowa State Arkansas Miami TCU Wisconsin Providence Missouri Auburn Charleston San Diego State Duke Marquette

Even with the small setback, Purdue has won each of its last two games to sit at 15-1 halfway through the season. And with a No. 3-ranking, the Boilermakers are still in play to be a No. 1 seed come tournament time.

As for Houston, they've been red hot since falling to No. 8 Alabama Dec. 10, winning seven straight heading into Wednesday's game vs. South Florida.