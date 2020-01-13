The Spun

Week 11 College Hoops AP Poll Top 25 Released

Baylor and Kansas tip off at Allen Fieldhouse.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 11: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Freddie Gillespie #33 of the Baylor Bears compete for the opening tip-ff during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 11, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Associated Press has released its new college basketball top 25 poll. There’s been a minor shakeup inside the top five.

Baylor, following its big win at Kansas over the weekend, has surged up to No. 2 overall. The Bears are 13-1 coming off a huge victory over the Jayhawks.

Gonzaga remains the No. 1 overall team in the poll. The Bulldogs are 18-1, having not lost since a Nov. 29 game against Michigan.

Duke, Auburn and Butler round out the top five.

Here’s the full top 25:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Duke
  4. Auburn
  5. Butler
  6. Kansas
  7. San Diego State
  8. Oregon
  9. Florida State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Louisville
  12. West Virginia
  13. Dayton
  14. Villanova
  15. Michigan State
  16. Wichita State
  17. Maryland
  18. Seton Hall
  19. Michigan
  20. Colorado
  21. Ohio State
  22. Memphis
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Illinois
  25. Creighton

The upcoming week will be highlighted by Duke vs. Louisville on Saturday. The Blue Devils and the Cardinals are set to tip off at 6 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


