The Associated Press has released its new college basketball top 25 poll. There’s been a minor shakeup inside the top five.
Baylor, following its big win at Kansas over the weekend, has surged up to No. 2 overall. The Bears are 13-1 coming off a huge victory over the Jayhawks.
Gonzaga remains the No. 1 overall team in the poll. The Bulldogs are 18-1, having not lost since a Nov. 29 game against Michigan.
Duke, Auburn and Butler round out the top five.
Here’s the full top 25:
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Duke
- Auburn
- Butler
- Kansas
- San Diego State
- Oregon
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- West Virginia
- Dayton
- Villanova
- Michigan State
- Wichita State
- Maryland
- Seton Hall
- Michigan
- Colorado
- Ohio State
- Memphis
- Texas Tech
- Illinois
- Creighton
The upcoming week will be highlighted by Duke vs. Louisville on Saturday. The Blue Devils and the Cardinals are set to tip off at 6 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.