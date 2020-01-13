The Associated Press has released its new college basketball top 25 poll. There’s been a minor shakeup inside the top five.

Baylor, following its big win at Kansas over the weekend, has surged up to No. 2 overall. The Bears are 13-1 coming off a huge victory over the Jayhawks.

Gonzaga remains the No. 1 overall team in the poll. The Bulldogs are 18-1, having not lost since a Nov. 29 game against Michigan.

Duke, Auburn and Butler round out the top five.

Here’s the full top 25:

Gonzaga Baylor Duke Auburn Butler Kansas San Diego State Oregon Florida State Kentucky Louisville West Virginia Dayton Villanova Michigan State Wichita State Maryland Seton Hall Michigan Colorado Ohio State Memphis Texas Tech Illinois Creighton

The upcoming week will be highlighted by Duke vs. Louisville on Saturday. The Blue Devils and the Cardinals are set to tip off at 6 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.