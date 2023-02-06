Skip to main content
56
New Articles

Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 Released On Monday

A closeup of the Houston Cougar's mascot standing besides the band.

The new AP Top 25 college basketball poll saw some major shakeup after another wild weekend of hoops.

The Houston Cougars clawed their way back to No. 2 in the rankings and nearly retook the top spot with Purdue falling to No. 21 Indiana over the weekend. However, the Boilermakers were able to hold on with 38-of-62 first-place votes from AP voters.

Plenty of others shifted places as well. Here's a look at the updated poll via the official NCAA March Madness account:

  1. Purdue
  2. Houston
  3. Alabama
  4. Arizona
  5. Texas
  6. Tennessee
  7. UCLA
  8. Virginia
  9. Kansas
  10. Marquette
  11. Iowa State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Xavier
  14. Baylor
  15. Saint Mary's
  16. Gonzaga
  17. TCU
  18. Indiana
  19. Miami
  20. Providence
  21. UConn
  22. NC State
  23. Creighton
  24. Rutgers
  25. San Diego State

Teams that also received AP votes were: FAU (93), Duke (87), Auburn (65), Clemson (31), Pittsburgh (26), Illinois (25), New Mexico (16), Nevada (16), Maryland (12), Arkansas (11), Iowa (8), Missouri (6), Oral Roberts (5), West Virginia (5), USC (4), Northwestern (3), Charleston (3), Utah St. (2), VCU (2), Kentucky (1).

Just a few weeks removed from tourney time, things are beginning to heat up down the stretch.