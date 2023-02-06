Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 Released On Monday

The new AP Top 25 college basketball poll saw some major shakeup after another wild weekend of hoops.

The Houston Cougars clawed their way back to No. 2 in the rankings and nearly retook the top spot with Purdue falling to No. 21 Indiana over the weekend. However, the Boilermakers were able to hold on with 38-of-62 first-place votes from AP voters.

Plenty of others shifted places as well. Here's a look at the updated poll via the official NCAA March Madness account:

Purdue Houston Alabama Arizona Texas Tennessee UCLA Virginia Kansas Marquette Iowa State Kansas State Xavier Baylor Saint Mary's Gonzaga TCU Indiana Miami Providence UConn NC State Creighton Rutgers San Diego State

Teams that also received AP votes were: FAU (93), Duke (87), Auburn (65), Clemson (31), Pittsburgh (26), Illinois (25), New Mexico (16), Nevada (16), Maryland (12), Arkansas (11), Iowa (8), Missouri (6), Oral Roberts (5), West Virginia (5), USC (4), Northwestern (3), Charleston (3), Utah St. (2), VCU (2), Kentucky (1).

Just a few weeks removed from tourney time, things are beginning to heat up down the stretch.