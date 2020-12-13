The Week 15 Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released following another eventful weekend of college football.

Week 15 of the 2020 college football regular season was highlighted by Florida’s shocking upset loss to LSU. The Gators fell to the Tigers in devastating fashion, losing thanks to a disastrous shoe-throwing penalty.

Florida is now 8-2 on the season and the Gators are probably out of the College Football Playoff. Dan Mullen, meanwhile, thinks Florida should still be considered.

“I know we’ve played 10 games. I guess probably the best thing to do would’ve been to play less games. You seem to get rewarded for not playing this year,” he said.

Like it or not, though, Florida is probably out of contention. The Gators have dropped in the Coaches’ Poll top 25, as well.

Here’s the latest Coaches’ Poll top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Cincinnati Indiana Iowa State Georgia Oklahoma Florida Coastal Carolina USC Northwestern North Carolina BYU Iowa UL Lafayette Miami Tulsa Liberty Oklahoma State NC State Texas San Jose State

The official College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

