The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Week 15 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Has Been Released

Coaches' Poll top 25.Coaches' Poll.

The Week 15 Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released following another eventful weekend of college football.

Week 15 of the 2020 college football regular season was highlighted by Florida’s shocking upset loss to LSU. The Gators fell to the Tigers in devastating fashion, losing thanks to a disastrous shoe-throwing penalty. 

Florida is now 8-2 on the season and the Gators are probably out of the College Football Playoff. Dan Mullen, meanwhile, thinks Florida should still be considered.

“I know we’ve played 10 games. I guess probably the best thing to do would’ve been to play less games. You seem to get rewarded for not playing this year,” he said.

Like it or not, though, Florida is probably out of contention. The Gators have dropped in the Coaches’ Poll top 25, as well.

Here’s the latest Coaches’ Poll top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Indiana
  8. Iowa State
  9. Georgia
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Florida
  12. Coastal Carolina
  13. USC
  14. Northwestern
  15. North Carolina
  16. BYU
  17. Iowa
  18. UL Lafayette
  19. Miami
  20. Tulsa
  21. Liberty
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. NC State
  24. Texas
  25. San Jose State

The official College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

[USA TODAY]


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.