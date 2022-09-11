Week 3 AP Poll Top 25 Released With New No. 1 Team

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 09: Richard LeCounte III #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after an incomplete pass on fourth down by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during a game at Notre Dame Stadium on September 9, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Georgia won 20-19. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is now behind us and the Associated Press top 25 for Week 3 is already out. And we have a new No. 1 team in the nation.

Georgia has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in college football for the first time since their national title win over Alabama last year. Alabama drops to second place after only eking out a win over Texas and looking very little like the team everyone thought they'd be all season.

The rest of the top five remains unchanged with Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson filling out spots three, four and five respectively. But some huge losses by other major programs also played a factor.

Here is the current top 25 ranking by the Associated Press:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee North Carolina State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pitt Texas A&M Oregon

Notre Dame's stunning loss to Marshall caused them to fall from No. 8 all the way out of the top 25. Texas A&M suffered a loss of their own at home to Appalachian State, falling from No. 6 all the way to No. 24.

There were some other notable upsets of top 25 teams as well this week. Wisconsin fell out of the top 25 after losing to Washington State, while Baylor and Pitt both tumbled down the rankings after losses to top 25 teams ranked lower than them.

Yesterday was one for the history books. It changed the entire landscape of the rankings.

Will there be any other big changes to the ranking next week?