The Week 3 college basketball AP top 25 rankings are in. After a slew of ranked matchups this past week, we got some interesting insight on how some highly-ranked preseason teams fair against solid competition.

Up at the very top, things have remained pretty constant.

Gonzaga has solidified itself as the countries No. 1 team. Through their first three games, the Bulldogs have notched two wins over top 15 teams, beating No. 6 Kansas and No. 11 West Virginia.

No. 2 Baylor has also proved it has what it takes to take on top competition. The Bears defeated No. 5 Illinois on Wednesday to bring their record to 3-0.

The true test for both of these teams was supposed to take place on Saturday. Unfortunately for college basketball fans, we were robbed of the opportunity to watch No. 1 Gonzaga face off against No. 2 Baylor after a Zags player tested positive for COVID-19.

Coming in at No. 3 are the Iowa Hawkeyes. While they haven’t faced a true challenge yet, they’ve looked absolutely dominant in their three wins so far. Hawkeyes center Luke Garza has been a menace down low, averaging a staggering 34 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Iowa will face it’s first top-25 test on Tuesday when it faces No. 16 North Carolina.

Here’s the full Week 3 poll:

11. West Virginia

12. Tennessee

T13. Wisconsin

T13. Texas

15. Virginia Tech

16. North Carolina

17. Texas Tech

18. Virginia

19. Richmond

20. Florida State

21. Rutgers

22. Ohio State

23. Arizona State

24. San Diego State

25. Louisville — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 7, 2020

While the top three teams remain in place, there are two new faces in the top five.

Michigan State claimed the No. 4 spot after a solid 75-69 win over No. 6 Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tom Izzo and his squad jumped up four spots from No. 8 while the Blue Devils dropped down four to take the final spot in the top 10.

Kansas also made the leap into the top five after a closely-contested 65-62 win over blue-blood rival Kentucky. The Jayhawks moved up from the No. 7 spot to No. 5 after improving their record to 4-1. Their only loss came in the first game of the season to No. 1 Gonzaga.

Wisconsin suffered a massive fall from grace in this week’s rankings, dropping all the way from No. 4 to No. 13 after an upset loss to Marquette on Friday.

The Badgers’ loss made was for a new team up top. Villanova snuck its way back into the top 10 at No. 9, bouncing back with a blowout win over Hartford after losing to Virginia Tech last week.

There were some slight shifts in the middle of the pack as well.

After No. 17 Texas took down No. 14 North Carolina in buzzer-beater fashion to claim the Maui Invitational championship, the Longhorns jumped to No. 13 and the Tar Heels dropped to No. 16.

Only a couple of teams were booted from the top 25.

One of these teams was preseason top 10 Kentucky. After losing three straight games to Richmond, Kansas and Georgia Tech, the Wildcats have quickly slid all the way down the list and out of the rankings. Similarly to recent years, John Calapari’s young team has unlimited potential but lacks college basketball experience.

Kentucky’s heated rival Louisville Cardinals replaced the Wildcats in the top 25, claiming the final No. 25 spot.

With this year’s condensed season, we have plenty of huge matchups to look forward to in the near future.