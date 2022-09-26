Week 5 AP Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated After Mistake

EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 23: Bo Nix #10 of Team Yellow looks on against Team Green during the third quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

There was a small human error in the AP Poll Top 25 released ahead of college football's Week 5.

On Monday, AP voter Thomas Murphy posted on Twitter that he made a mistake when submitting his vote for this week's poll. Murphy said that he meant to put in NC State at 17, but had UNC in there instead. He also had NC State at 18, and left Oregon out entirely.

Murphy directed the Tweet at AP Poll organizer Ralph D. Russo, who crunched the numbers to see how it changed. As it turns out, the change was barely noticeable:

"We cleaned up the misfire and the only differences were point totals for NC State and Oregon changed a little," Russo said in a tweet.

As a result, none of the rankings for this week have meaningfully changed.

Week 4 of the 2022 college football season saw NC State extend their winning streak to six from last year with a decisive win over lowly UConn. They head to Clemson this week for a massive game against the Tigers as the No. 10 team in the nation.

Meanwhile, Oregon notched their third straight win with a comeback win on the road against Washington State. After being dropped from the top 25 entirely following their Week 1 loss to Georgia, they're now sitting at No. 13 in the nation.

Where will NC State and Oregon sit after Week 5?