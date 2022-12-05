Week 5 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released
Five weeks down in the college basketball season and the latest AP 25 Poll is out.
After capturing the No. 1 spot for the first time since the days of Phi Slama Jama, the Houston Cougars remain atop the sport, with Texas and Virginia right behind them at two and three.
Purdue and UConn moved up the polls to round out the top-five. But there are plenty of other schools going up and down at this point in the year.
Here's a look at Monday's Full Top 25 rankings:
- Houston
- Texas
- Virginia
- Purdue
- UConn
- Kansas
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Maryland
- Indiana
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Iowa State
- Creighton
- San Diego State
- Mississippi State
- TCU
- Ohio State
The Bluejays took the biggest fall, dropping 14 spots after losing three straight to No. 14 Arizona, No. 2 Texas and unranked Nebraska. And the Maryland Terrapins rose nine places after a big win over conference foe Illinois on Friday.
With the season in full-swing, it should be another fun week of college hoops with some intriguing matchups on the docket.