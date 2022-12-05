Week 5 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Five weeks down in the college basketball season and the latest AP 25 Poll is out.

After capturing the No. 1 spot for the first time since the days of Phi Slama Jama, the Houston Cougars remain atop the sport, with Texas and Virginia right behind them at two and three.

Purdue and UConn moved up the polls to round out the top-five. But there are plenty of other schools going up and down at this point in the year.

Here's a look at Monday's Full Top 25 rankings:

Houston Texas Virginia Purdue UConn Kansas Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Arizona Auburn Baylor Maryland Indiana Duke Kentucky Illinois Gonzaga UCLA Iowa State Creighton San Diego State Mississippi State TCU Ohio State

The Bluejays took the biggest fall, dropping 14 spots after losing three straight to No. 14 Arizona, No. 2 Texas and unranked Nebraska. And the Maryland Terrapins rose nine places after a big win over conference foe Illinois on Friday.

With the season in full-swing, it should be another fun week of college hoops with some intriguing matchups on the docket.