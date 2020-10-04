A Week 5 NFL Game Is Reportedly Now In Jeopardy

The NFL had a pretty smooth first three weeks of the 2020 regular season, but things are getting rocky in Week 4.

The Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game has been delayed until later in the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans have had multiple players and staff members test positive this week.

That’s not the only game to be affected, either. The Patriots vs. Chiefs game is in limbo following a positive test by Cam Newton.

We could have a Week 5 game in jeopardy, too. With the Titans still having positive tests, Tennessee’s Week 5 game appears to be up in the air.

“So two more positive tests in Tennessee this (morning) brings it to 18 positive tests in the past week. Next week’s Titans-Bills game now in jeopardy,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

So two more positive tests in Tennessee this am brings it to 18 positive tests in the past week. Next week’s Titans-Bills game now in jeopardy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

This is unfortunate, but unsurprising. The NFL is not playing inside of a bubble for a number of reasons. And a non-bubble environment is probably going to produce some positive tests from time to time. We’re likely going to see multiple games being moved as the season pushes forward.

Tennessee is currently set to host Buffalo in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.