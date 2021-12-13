The Spun

Week 6 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released

Week 6 of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball AP Poll top 25 is out.

The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season is heating up. Conference play has started for many leagues across the country, with teams preparing for the full in-conference slate at the start of the new year.

Heading into the middle of December, we have a new No. 1 overall team. Purdue was upset at Rutgers last week, as the Boilermakers fell out of the top spot.

Baylor has risen to No. 1 in the country, followed by Duke at No. 2. Purdue, following its upset loss, has dropped to No. 3.

Here’s the complete top 25 from the Associated Press:

  1. Baylor
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Alabama
  7. Kansas
  8. Arizona
  9. Villanova
  10. USC
  11. Iowa State
  12. Michigan State
  13. Auburn
  14. Houston
  15. Ohio State
  16. Seton Hall
  17. Texas
  18. Tennessee
  19. LSU
  20. Connecticut
  21. Kentucky
  22. Xavier
  23. Colorado State
  24. Arkansas
  25. Texas Tech

There are several big games this weekend, including North Carolina vs. UCLA, Kentucky vs. Ohio State and Baylor against Oregon.

