Week 6 of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball AP Poll top 25 is out.
The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season is heating up. Conference play has started for many leagues across the country, with teams preparing for the full in-conference slate at the start of the new year.
Heading into the middle of December, we have a new No. 1 overall team. Purdue was upset at Rutgers last week, as the Boilermakers fell out of the top spot.
Baylor has risen to No. 1 in the country, followed by Duke at No. 2. Purdue, following its upset loss, has dropped to No. 3.
Here’s the complete top 25 from the Associated Press:
- Baylor
- Duke
- Purdue
- UCLA
- Gonzaga
- Alabama
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Villanova
- USC
- Iowa State
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Houston
- Ohio State
- Seton Hall
- Texas
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Connecticut
- Kentucky
- Xavier
- Colorado State
- Arkansas
- Texas Tech
There are several big games this weekend, including North Carolina vs. UCLA, Kentucky vs. Ohio State and Baylor against Oregon.