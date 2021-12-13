Week 6 of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball AP Poll top 25 is out.

The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season is heating up. Conference play has started for many leagues across the country, with teams preparing for the full in-conference slate at the start of the new year.

Heading into the middle of December, we have a new No. 1 overall team. Purdue was upset at Rutgers last week, as the Boilermakers fell out of the top spot.

Baylor has risen to No. 1 in the country, followed by Duke at No. 2. Purdue, following its upset loss, has dropped to No. 3.

Here’s the complete top 25 from the Associated Press:

Baylor Duke Purdue UCLA Gonzaga Alabama Kansas Arizona Villanova USC Iowa State Michigan State Auburn Houston Ohio State Seton Hall Texas Tennessee LSU Connecticut Kentucky Xavier Colorado State Arkansas Texas Tech

There are several big games this weekend, including North Carolina vs. UCLA, Kentucky vs. Ohio State and Baylor against Oregon.