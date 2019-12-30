The Week 9 college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll has been released this afternoon. There’s been somewhat of a shakeup at the top of the rankings following Ohio State’s loss to West Virginia on Sunday.

The Buckeyes were upset by the Mountaineers in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon and have dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in the poll.

Gonzaga remains the No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs are 13-1 heading into the start of 2020.

Duke, Kansas, Oregon and Ohio State round out the top five.

Here’s the full top 25:

Gonzaga Duke Kansas Oregon Ohio State Baylor Louisville Auburn Memphis Villanova Butler Michigan San Diego State Michigan State Maryland West Virginia Kentucky Florida State Virginia Dayton Penn State Texas Tech Iowa Wichita State Arizona

Major conference play is set to heat up in the coming week. Several big games are taking place this weekend, including Kansas-West Virginia, Louisville-Florida State and Michigan-Michigan State.