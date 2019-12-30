The Spun

The Week 9 AP Poll Top 25 Has Been Released

Gonzaga Bulldogs shoot a free throw at home in 2019.SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 21: Admon Gilder Jr. #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs takes a free throw against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 21, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeats Eastern Washington 112-77. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

The Week 9 college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll has been released this afternoon. There’s been somewhat of a shakeup at the top of the rankings following Ohio State’s loss to West Virginia on Sunday.

The Buckeyes were upset by the Mountaineers in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon and have dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in the poll.

Gonzaga remains the No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs are 13-1 heading into the start of 2020.

Duke, Kansas, Oregon and Ohio State round out the top five.

Here’s the full top 25:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Duke
  3. Kansas
  4. Oregon
  5. Ohio State
  6. Baylor
  7. Louisville
  8. Auburn
  9. Memphis
  10. Villanova
  11. Butler
  12. Michigan
  13. San Diego State
  14. Michigan State
  15. Maryland
  16. West Virginia
  17. Kentucky
  18. Florida State
  19. Virginia
  20. Dayton
  21. Penn State
  22. Texas Tech
  23. Iowa
  24. Wichita State
  25. Arizona

Major conference play is set to heat up in the coming week. Several big games are taking place this weekend, including Kansas-West Virginia, Louisville-Florida State and Michigan-Michigan State.


