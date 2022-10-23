Week 9 AP Poll Top 25 Released Sunday Afternoon
The Week 9 AP Top 25 college football poll is live after another exciting slate of Saturday games.
This week's poll doesn't feature as much shakeup as Week 8, but there's certainly some movement to be found. While the top-6 remains the same, 7-17 has shifted quite a bit and so has the bottom-5.
Here's a look at the complete rankings from the Associated Press:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- TCU
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- UCLA
- Penn State
- Utah
- Ole Miss
- Syracuse
- Illinois
- LSU
- Kentucky
- Cincinnati
- UNC
- Kansas State
- Tulane
- NC State
- South Carolina
The undefeated Horned Frogs continue to climb as they reach the No. 7 spot, although they remain the only undefeated team outside of the top-5.
Oregon, OSU, USC and Wake Forest all worked their way back into the top-10 as well with some big wins this weekend.
With the way things are going now it figures to be hard for a team to crack the first five slots if Alabama ends up winning out.