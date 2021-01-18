Week 9 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released

The Week 9 AP top 25 college basketball rankings are out.

Other than a consistent top 5, there was movement all across the board after an interesting slate of Week 8 games. Let’s take a look at which teams are trending up, and which teams are dropping down.

Top 5

At this point in the season, you could chalk up the nation’s top two teams with your eyes closed. Ever since the preseason rankings were released back in November, Gonzaga and Baylor have sat atop the list.

The Bulldogs continue to prove why they’re the No. 1 team in the country. Without blowout wins over Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s this week, the Zags extend their record to a perfect 14-0. Their only game decided by less than 10 points this season was a 87-82 win over No. 11 West Virginia in Week 2.

The Bears also remained undefeated with an impressive AP top 25 win over No. 15 Texas Tech. With a late-game scoring surge, Baylor claimed a 68-60 win over the Red Raiders — making them the only team in the nation to defeat every opponent by at least eight points this year.

Villanova also remained constant, holding on to the No. 3 spot it claimed back in Week 7. This being said, it’s now been a full two weeks since the Wildcats played their last game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

After suffering two losses in late December, Iowa has crept its way back into the top 5 as well. With five straight wins (including three over AP top 25 opponents), the Hawkeyes have jumped to the No. 4 position.

Last week’s No. 4 Texas now falls to No. 5 after suffering a loss on a game-winning shot to No. 15 Texas Tech.

Top 10

Tennessee has hovered in the top half of the top 10 for most of the season. With a 20-point victory over Vanderbilt this week, the Volunteers get their closest look at the top 5 this year with a No. 6 ranking.

It was an up-and-down week for Michigan. Following a 77-54 blowout win over No. 9 Wisconsin on Tuesday, the Wolverines suffered a 75-57 blowout of their own against No. 23 Minnesota. With the washed 1-1 record, Juwan Howard and his squad stayed constant at No. 7.

With a now 11-1 record, Houston made a solid jump into the top 10 this week. Blowing out UCF 75-58 on Sunday, the Cougars propelled themselves from No. 11 to No. 8. They take a spot vacated by Creighton the Blue Jays fell 70-66 to Butler.

Kansas dropped three spots to No. 9 after suffering a 75-70 loss to unranked Oklahoma State.

Wisconsin rounds out the top 10, falling just one spot after its blowout loss to Michigan.

Middle of the Pack

This week’s middle of the pack saw some solid jumps for multiple programs.

With a victory over No. 4 Texas and a narrow loss to No. 2 Baylor this week, Texas Tech leaps up three spots into No. 12.

After earning a preseason top 5 ranking, Virginia is also making strides back up the list. With a massive 85-50 win over No. 12 Clemson, the Cavaliers propel themselves five spots up the list into the No. 13 position.

Ohio State and Minnesota made the biggest jumps this week, moving up six spots apiece.

The Buckeyes have now notched three straight victories, including AP top 25 wins over No. 15 Rutgers and No. 14 Illinois. With their solid week, they move in the No. 15 spot.

The Golden Gophers have had the toughest schedule in college basketball over the past few weeks. Despite losing three of its last five games, Minnesota jumped into No. 17 with a 75-57 blowout win over No. 7 Michigan.

Of course, with so many teams moving up — some must go down.

Clemson and Illinois took the biggest hits in this weeks rankings, falling eight spots apiece.

A 35-point loss to Virginia, the Tigers dropped to No. 20. With freshman PJ Hall leading the team in scoring with eight points, Clemson was unable to get anything going on the offensive end.

Now dropping two games in a row to Maryland and No. 21 Ohio State, the Illini fell to No. 22.

Moving In, Dropping Out

Without blowout wins over Kentucky and Arkansas, Alabama took a massive leap from unranked all the way into the No. 18 position. After starting the season at 4-3, the Crimson Tide have now won seven straight games (including one over No. 7 Tennessee) to improve their record to 11-3.

UCLA also made the jump into the AP top 25. With six straight victories, the Bruins creep into the No. 24 spot.

After making a massive jump of their own into the top 25 last week, Louisville has dropped out once again. With a loss to Miami on Saturday, the Cardinals fell all the way from No. 16 out of the rankings.

Finally, Duke continues its disappointing season so far. With a loss to No. 20 Virginia Tech on Tuesday, the Blue Devils fall to 5-3 on the season and drop out of the top 25.