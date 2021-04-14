Wes Miller Reportedly A ‘Serious’ Candidate For New Job

Up-and-coming college basketball coach Wes Miller is reportedly under heavy consideration for a new coaching gig.

According to CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the current UNC Greensboro head coach is a “serious” candidate for the newly-opened job at Cincinnati. Ohio State assistant Ryan Pedon is another top option for the Bearcats program.

Sources: UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller has emerged as a serious candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Cincinnati. Ohio State assistant Ryan Pedon is another primary candidate. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 14, 2021

This will be the second time in this year’s coaching cycle that Miller is considered for a major head coaching gig.

After legendary North Carolina coach Roy Williams retired earlier this month, Miller, who played for Williams in Chapel Hill from 2004-07, was looked at as one of the top in-the-family options to replace him. But with UNC ultimately going with longtime Tar Heels assistant coach Hubert Davis, Miller focused his attention back to his hometown Greensboro Spartans.

Taking the UNCG job when he was just 27 years old in 2011, Miller was the youngest head coach in the NCAA. Since then, he’s coached the Spartans for 10 seasons — logging a 185-135 overall record. This past season, Miller, now 38, led his team to a regular-season title, a Southern Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Last year, ESPN named Miller the No. 1 college basketball coach under 40.

With this kind of resume, the young coach could be an excellent option for the newly-coachless Bearcats. Just last week, Cincinnati fired head coach John Brannen after two seasons at the helm. The firing decision reportedly came after a thorough internal investigation.

Just three days after after Cincinnati finished their 12-11 season, six players announced their entrance into the transfer portal.

Whether it’s Miller or not, whoever takes over this head coaching job will have a serious rebuild on their hands.