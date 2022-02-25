Wes Welker Has Bold Comparison For Jaylen Waddle

Earlier this offseason, the Dolphins brought on former NFL wideout Wes Welker as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

Before he began his career as a star slot receiver in New England, Welker spent nearly three full seasons as a pass-catching option in Miami. Now, he will lead the franchise’s next generation of wideout talent — including rising-star Jaylen Waddle.

Just like many figures around the NFL world, Welker has plenty of good things to say about Waddle’s game. In fact, he even compared the former No. 6 overall pick to one of the sport’s elite receivers: Tyreek Hill.

“I think it’s acceleration,” Welker said, per Sport Illustrated’s All Dolphins. “Especially like when he gets a ball in my hand. We’ve got the ball in his hands, it’s kind of Tyreek Hill-ish, how he’s just able to get that ball and really burst out of it. A little bit different body types and stuff. But I kind of that’s what came to mind whenever I was kind of watching him coming to Alabama and seeing him on film here.”

Putting his explosive athleticism to use in Year 1, Waddle logged 1,015 yards and six touchdowns on 104 receptions through 16 games in 2021.

Welker says his admiration for Waddle goes back to the young receiver’s college days at Alabama.

“I remember him coming out (of Alabama),” Welker said. “You know how much I liked him. His speed. You know the urgency and the passion he plays a game with and you can tell he was a guy that was going to come in and be a pro early on and and really excited to be working with him.

“We’ll be working hard to make him the best player that he can possibly be and I know he’s gonna work his tail off to be the best player he can be as well.”

Welker spent the last three seasons as wide receivers coach in San Francisco.