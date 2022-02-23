The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Wes Welker Officially Lands NFL Assistant Coaching Job

Wes Welker running with the football for the Patriots.GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Wes Welker #83 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It’s come full-circle for Wes Welker.

On Wednesday, the Miami Herald‘s Daniel Oyefusi tweeted a photo Welker being introduced as the newest member of Mike McDaniel‘s Dolphins staff.

The 40-year-old spent the last three seasons on the 49ers staff as a receivers coach, working alongside McDaniel in San Francisco.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech; Wes Welker got his first real shot at playing in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins back in 2004. The 5-foot-9 receiver spent three seasons with the Fins before being scooped up by Bill Belichick. And well… we know the rest.

Wes Welker went on to become a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro in New England. Becoming the premier slot receiver in football, and leading the league in catches on three separate occasions.

Now, Welker hopes to have similar success in the coaching ranks, teaching receivers the ins-and-outs of route running and all that comes with the WR position.

He joins former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on McDaniels’ offensive staff.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.