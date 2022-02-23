Wes Welker Officially Lands NFL Assistant Coaching Job

It’s come full-circle for Wes Welker.

On Wednesday, the Miami Herald‘s Daniel Oyefusi tweeted a photo Welker being introduced as the newest member of Mike McDaniel‘s Dolphins staff.

Dolphins introducing their new coaching staff, which includes WRs coach Wes Welker pic.twitter.com/7OaHAthvLm — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) February 23, 2022

The 40-year-old spent the last three seasons on the 49ers staff as a receivers coach, working alongside McDaniel in San Francisco.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech; Wes Welker got his first real shot at playing in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins back in 2004. The 5-foot-9 receiver spent three seasons with the Fins before being scooped up by Bill Belichick. And well… we know the rest.

Wes Welker on Jaylen Waddle: That kid is top notch. Ton of talent. Speed. Passion for the game. That’s what you want to work with. I’m excited to work with him and hopefully take him to the next level. pic.twitter.com/AxHMAGcfPq — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 23, 2022

Wes Welker went on to become a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro in New England. Becoming the premier slot receiver in football, and leading the league in catches on three separate occasions.

Now, Welker hopes to have similar success in the coaching ranks, teaching receivers the ins-and-outs of route running and all that comes with the WR position.

He joins former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on McDaniels’ offensive staff.