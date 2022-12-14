Wes Welker Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away due to complications with a heart condition on Monday.

As a beloved figure in the sports world, messages of love and support have been pouring in for Leach in the wake of his passing.

Wes Welker, a star wide receiver for Leach during their time together with Texas Tech, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the passing of his former coach.

"I’m saddened by the passing of @Coach_Leach today. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, his children, and grandkids. Football will not be the same w/out one of the originators of the Air Raid Attack! Football meetings might be a little more on time," Welker wrote on Twitter.

Leach served as the head coach in Lubbock from 2000-09. Welker arrived at Texas Tech the same year as his head coach, playing for the Red Raiders from 2000-03. Together, they notched two bowl-game victories and revolutionized the "Air Raid" attack.

Our thoughts are with the Leach family and all those close to him during this difficult time.