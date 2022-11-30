West Virginia Reportedly Makes Decision On Neal Brown

Neal Brown's job in Morgantown remains safe. At least for the time being...

Per ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel, "West Virginia plans to keep coach Neal Brown for the 2023 season." Adding, "The current administration made the decision after discussions with Wren Baker, the new athletic director hired today."

It's been tough sledding for Brown, who took over the Mountaineers football program in 2019 and has only posted one winning record in four seasons as head coach, making two bowl games.

WVU finished 5-7 this year, marking the third time in the last four that West Virginia has lost seven games.

The Mountaineers just haven't seen the same success since making the jump to the Big-12, minus a few exciting years under Dana Holgorsen.

Now Brown enters 2023 as a lame duck head coach with a new AD likely looking to bring in his own guy if the 42-year-old isn't able to turn things around.