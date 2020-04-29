A former men’s college basketball star big man has tragically passed away at the age of 40, according to multiple reports.

Chris Marcus, a two-time Associated Press All-America honorable mention, passed away earlier this month. The former college basketball center played at Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky announced that Marcus, one of the best big men in program history, died last Thursday in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. A cause of death was not reported.

Heartbreaking late-night news: Former Western Kentucky center Chris Marcus, who played for the Hilltoppers from 1999-2003, has passed away, a source tells @WKU_Rivals. Marcus earned All-American honors in both 2001 and 2002. He was 40 years old. pic.twitter.com/t9LKKsUtNe — Tyler Mansfield (@ByMansfield) April 25, 2020

Marcus led college basketball in rebounds in 2001. He was the Sun Belt Player of the Year that season and was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2000.

The former Western Kentucky star averaged 16.7 points per game and 12.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2001. He led the program to a 24–7 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Marcus went undrafted in 2003 and had workouts with NBA teams, but never played in a game.

Our thoughts are with Marcus’ friends and family. May he rest in peace.