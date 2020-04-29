The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former College Basketball Star Big Man Has Died At 40

Women's NCAA college basketball rack.SPOKANE, WA - MARCH 25: NCAA basketballs are seen setting in a rack prior to the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs for the second round of the 2013 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at McCarthey Athletic Center on March 25, 2013 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

A former men’s college basketball star big man has tragically passed away at the age of 40, according to multiple reports.

Chris Marcus, a two-time Associated Press All-America honorable mention, passed away earlier this month. The former college basketball center played at Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky announced that Marcus, one of the best big men in program history, died last Thursday in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. A cause of death was not reported.

Marcus led college basketball in rebounds in 2001. He was the Sun Belt Player of the Year that season and was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2000.

The former Western Kentucky star averaged 16.7 points per game and 12.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2001. He led the program to a 24–7 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Marcus went undrafted in 2003 and had workouts with NBA teams, but never played in a game.

Our thoughts are with Marcus’ friends and family. May he rest in peace.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.