WFT Gets Encouraging Injury News On Logan Thomas

Washington just got some much-needed good news on tight end Logan Thomas.

Head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and said that the tests did not confirm the team’s worst fear, which was a torn ACL.

Thomas is expected to undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury.

Ron Rivera said they received better than expected news on TE Logan Thomas. Said the tests this morning DID NOT confirm their worst fear, which was a torn ACL. he will have further evaluation to further confirm. But don't know true extent yet — John Keim (@john_keim) December 6, 2021

Thomas is a player that Washington simply cannot afford to lose. He’s been one of Taylor Heinicke’s favorite weapons in the passing game and had another touchdown reception in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

He finished with 48 yards on three receptions before exiting the game. Thomas has battled injuries throughout the season and has only been able to suit up for five games.

Even outside of the game against Las Vegas, he’s made his playing time count. Thomas currently has 196 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions.

He’s coming off a 2020 season where he set a career-high in receiving yards (670), touchdowns (six), and receptions (72).

The WFT will hope to have him for the stretch run as they’ve climbed back into playoff contention. They’ve roared off four straight wins to get to 6-6 after being down and out just a month ago.

They’ll have a shot at getting to 7-6 this Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.