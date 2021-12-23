WFT RB Antonio Gibson Reportedly Misses Another Practice

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson has battled a variety of injuries throughout the 2021 season. And heading into Week 16, that trend continues for the team’s leading rusher.

Following Tuesday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gibson was unable to suit up for Thursday’s first practice of the week.

William Jackson III, Landon Collins, Antonio Gibson and Daniel Wise aren't at practice for Washington, per a pool report. All four hurt in Tuesday's game. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 23, 2021

In the first half of Tuesday’s game, Antonio Gibson was forced into the blue medical tent for a significant portion of time. He was originally listed as questionable to return with a toe injury, but would later retake the field near the end of the second quarter. Despite not being 100 percent, the second-year running back finished the game with 65 total yards and a touchdown.

The fact that Gibson returned to the field on Tuesday bodes well for his status in Week 16. The 23-year-old RB has made a habit of missing practices and still finding a way to play this year — so his status over the next few days should serve as a better indicator of his availability moving forward.

Washington, now 6-8 on the year, will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on Sunday night.

With backup running back J.D. McKissic out on IR, rookie rusher Jaret Patterson would take over RB1 duties if Gibson is unable to go.