What Aaron Judge Reportedly Told Teams During Free Agency

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

On Thursday, reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge ended his free agency and re-signed with the New York Yankees.

The superstar slugger attracted interest from teams all over the MLB. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, he told prospective teams that his legacy is more important than money.

With his decision to re-sign with New York, Judge protected his legacy as one of the premier players in the franchise's rich history. When all is said and done, his No. 99 will likely be one of the few jerseys hanging in Yankee Stadium.

While Judge claims to prioritize legacy, he certainly got his bag as well. After refusing a contract extension prior to the 2022 season, he leveraged a record-breaking year to earn a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees.

It's fair to say Judge is having his cake and eating it too.