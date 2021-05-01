What Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants From The Packers

The tensions between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization seem to have finally hit an irreversible boiling point.

Rodgers’ longtime frustrations with front office draft decisions and ongoing contract disputes have led to reports that the reigning league MVP doesn’t want to return to the team in 2021. Sources within the Rodgers camp have also gone as far as to say the superstar QB will consider retirement or a hold out from training camp if he doesn’t get his way.

The team has been adamant in their position that they will not trade Rodgers — and Rodgers has been adamant in his position that he wants out.

So what could get the disgruntled quarterback to stay in Green Bay?

According to NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, it starts with the firing of fourth-year general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“Asked if anything could be done to repair the relationship between Rodgers and the team, the source said a reconciliation may not be possible if Gutekunst remains and that team president Mark Murphy is aware of the quarterback’s feelings about the general manager.”

The beef between Rodgers and Gutekunst started to heat up during last year’s draft. Directly defying Rodgers’ pleas for a talented young wide receiver option, the Packers front office elected to draft quarterback Jordan Love with their first-round selection. In recent months, the conflict between the QB and GM seems to have reached a boiling point amid some failed contract negotiations.

Rodgers’ current contract goes through 2023 but has an opt-out option after this coming season.

If the organization wants to keep its promise of not trading their three-time All-Pro quarterback, it’s looking like some major front-office changes could be inbound.

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing situation in Green Bay.