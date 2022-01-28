What An Aaron Rodgers Trade Would Look Like

Heading into the 2022 offseason, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it very clear that there are multiple options on the table for his NFL future — including a possible trade.

On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss what this kind of trade deal might look like.

“There’s so many different variables. He’s gonna want to go some place good, but it’s gonna have to be someone that can pay what the Packers would take.” Rapoport explained. “It has to be something massive.

“We’re talking multiple first-round picks. Enough to where the Packers would give up a franchise quarterback and say, ‘This is worth it.'”

Coming off what is likely to be two-straight MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers is still clearly worth a great deal in the trade market. If the 38-year-old quarterback does decide to end his playing career in Green Bay, it’s likely that several teams from around the league come knocking with major trade offers.

That being said, the fact that Rodgers would be forcing his way out of Green Bay could change his asking price. With prospective teams holding the knowledge that the Packers must trade their QB, initial offers may be lower than what they’d be in a normal trade market.

Rodgers is expected to make his decision sometime before this year’s free agency period.