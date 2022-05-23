What Big Ten Championship Would Look Like Without Divisions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Big Ten is the latest college football conference to consider scrapping the division format.

Last week, the NCAA Division I Council voted to eliminate division requirements, giving conferences the freedom to pick their own method for determine a championship matchup.

Per Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said the Big Ten is "working through" changes.

Anticipating a new format, FOX Sports reimagined the participants from the last 11 Big Ten title games if determined by the two teams with the highest winning percentages rather than division winners.

Three matchups would have changed, all in favor of Michigan or Ohio State.

The Buckeyes snapped a four-year run of Big Ten title appearances last year after losing their late-season showdown to the Wolverines. However, they would have extended that streak to six with a rematch against their arch rivals under this scenario.

That likely would have resulted in a more competitive matchup than the 42-3 beatdown Michigan gave to Iowa to punch a ticket into the College Football Playoff.

Michigan and Ohio State also would have met in 2018. Instead, the Buckeyes notched a 45-24 victory over Northwestern behind 499 passing yards and five touchdowns from the late Dwayne Haskins.

Removing divisions could diminish parity in the Big Ten, but that would make way for more marquee matchups. Then again, the annual showdown between Ohio State and Michigan could lose some luster if they face off again.

Although details are known about the Big Ten's plans, most conferences are likely to soon see changes in some fashion.